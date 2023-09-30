Why apply to govt for Khaleda Zia’s release if it's illegal, asks Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader asked why the application seeking Khaleda Zia’s release is being made to the government if it is illegal as maintained by BNP.
BNP said they would no longer seek approval to hold programmes from the illegal government. If the government is illegal then why is the application being made to the government regarding release of Khaleda Zia, he asked while addressing a farmers' rally at Baitul Mokarram mosque’s south gate today, Saturday.
Bangladesh Krishak League organised the rally commemorating the farmers killed during the regimes of BNP and Jamaat in 1995 and 2004.
Quader said BNP must take approval from the government to hold any meeting or else they would face consequences.
He said the day is not far away when BNP’s politics would go to the graveyard.
Quader asked Krishak league leaders to take preparation ahead of the next election.
AL presidium member Matia Chowdhury said BNP has no power to create anarchy in the country.
Another presidium member Abdur Razzaque said BNP’s dream to foil the election would turn into a nightmare.
He said the government is desperately trying to decrease the prices of potato and onion.
AL joint general secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif, AFM Bahauddin Nasim, organizing secretaries Mirza Azam, Afzal Hossain, SM Kamal Hossain and Ahmed Hossain, among others spoke at the rally.