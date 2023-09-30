Why apply to govt for Khaleda Zia’s release if it's illegal, asks Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader asked why the application seeking Khaleda Zia’s release is being made to the government if it is illegal as maintained by BNP.

BNP said they would no longer seek approval to hold programmes from the illegal government. If the government is illegal then why is the application being made to the government regarding release of Khaleda Zia, he asked while addressing a farmers' rally at Baitul Mokarram mosque’s south gate today, Saturday.

Bangladesh Krishak League organised the rally commemorating the farmers killed during the regimes of BNP and Jamaat in 1995 and 2004.