BNP delegation in a meeting with Chief Adviser

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus is holding a meeting with BNP leaders on 24 MayCollected

A delegation of senior BNP leaders is meeting with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at his residence, Jamuna.

The meeting started shortly after 7:00 pm today, Saturday.

BNP Standing Committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain is leading the delegation, while other members — Abdul Moyeen Khan, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, and Salahuddin Ahmed — are accompanying him.

Sources said the meeting will mainly discuss the current situation of the country and the upcoming general elections.

The Chief Adviser is also scheduled to meet leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizen Party later today.

