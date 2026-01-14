Jamaat, 11 parties' seat-sharing: Press conference postponed
The previously announced press conference on the electoral seat-sharing arrangement among Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and 11 allied parties has been postponed.
Jamaat disclosed the decision in a press release issued around 2:15 pm on Wednesday.
The press release said, “The press conference announced by the 11-party alliance, scheduled for today at 4:30 pm, has been postponed due to unavoidable reasons.”
When contacted, the 11-party alliance coordinator and Jamaat’s assistant secretary general, Hamidur Rahman Azad, told Prothom Alo over the phone, “The press conference has been postponed due to unavoidable reasons. Some preparations are still incomplete. The new date will be announced later.”
Earlier, around 11:30 am, Jamaat had sent an invitation to journalists stating that a press conference would be held at 4:30 pm today, Wednesday, at the Freedom Fighters’ Hall of the Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh (IDEB) in the capital to make the final announcement on the seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming 13th parliamentary election.
Senior leaders of all 11 parties were expected to attend.