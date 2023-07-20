Nearly 8,000 including 916 BNP leaders, activists sued in 7 districts

A total of 16 cases have been registered against 916 leaders and activists of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). These cases are related to incidents of obstructing the party’s road march, attacks, and subsequent clashes that occurred across seven districts, including Dhaka. The cases were filed by the police, as well as leaders and activists of the ruling Awami League and its affiliated organizations, implicating as many as 7,051 unnamed individuals.
As of Wednesday, the law enforcement authorities have arrested 40 individuals in connection with these cases.
The de facto opposition, BNP, held a two-day road march on Tuesday and Wednesday, reiterating their main demand for the government's resignation. Alongside this demand, they are also pushing for the formation of a non-party caretaker government to supervise the upcoming 12th parliamentary election.
In Dhaka, two suits were lodged against 188 leaders and activists of BNP and 391 unnamed people on Tuesday on charges of beating up people, vandalism and arson attack in front of Government Bangla College in Mirpur. Police arrested 18 accused from different areas of Mirpur on Tuesday night and sent them to jail through court.
An analysis of the FIR (first information report) shows the accused are leaders and activists of thana and ward committees of Darus Salam, Shah Ali, Mirpur, Pallabi, Rupnagar and Kafrul units of BNP, Sramik Dal, Jubo Dal, Swechchhasebak Dal, and Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD).
Government Bangla College’s office assistant Mahidur Rahman filed one of the two cases at Darus Salam police station. He said on Wednesday, “I was at office during the incident. I don’t know who entered inside and why. I did not come across the people who attacked. No one beat me up or issued threats. I do not know who wrote the case statement. I do not even know who the accused are. Principal sir told me to go to the police station and sign a paper. That is why I went to the police station on Tuesday night and signed a paper.”
Another plaintiff, Rubel Hossain, is a leader of Government Bangla College unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), a front organisation of Awami League. He stays at Principal Abul Kashem Hall by the college.
In Bogura, four separate cases were filed against 211 leaders and activists including district BNP president Rezaul Karim Badsha and general secretary Ali Asgar Talukder on charges of clash with police. Many unnamed people have been made accused in the cases. Three of the cases were filed at Bogura Sadar police station and another at Dupchanchia. Police have shown five people arrested in two cases.
Bogura superintendent of police (SP) Sudeep Kumar Chakrabarty said four cases have been filed under special powers act, explosives act and other acts on charges of attack at police outpost, obstructing from carrying out government activities, vandalism and blasting cocktails.
In Lakshmipur, four cases were filed on Wednesday night in connection with BNP leaders and activists’ clash with police. As many as 55 people including BNP’s central publicity affairs secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury alias Annie and another 3,500 unnamed people were made accused in the cases.
Sujon Hossain, brother of Md Sazib, a murdered Jatiyatabadi Krishak Dal activist, filed one of the cases against some unnamed people. Another case was filed against 250 people by a certain Nurul Amin under special powers act on charges of vandalisation of his house and vehicle.
In Feni, two cases were filed over the clash between police and parading BNP leaders and activists. Feni town police outpost deputy inspector Hayat Ullah filed the cases against 88 leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies and another 2,000 unnamed people at Feni model police station early Wednesday.
In Khagrachhari, a case has been filed by sub-inspector Mamun Hossain of the sadar police station against 157 individuals involved in a clash between Awami League and BNP leaders and activists. As of now, 15 people have been arrested in connection with the incident.
In Kishoreganj, sub-inspector Fazlur Rahman of the sadar model police station lodged a case on Wednesday, alleging that an attack was carried out on the police during BNP's road march. The case lists the names of 19 individuals, while an additional 60-70 unnamed people have also been accused in the case.
Sadar model police station officer-in-charge Mohammad Daud said the FIR includes names of district Jubo Dal president Khasruzzaman Sharif, district Swechhasebak Dal member secretary Abu Naser and district Jubo Dal organising secretary Tarekuzzaman.
In Joypurhat, police and a BCL leader filed two cases over the clash between Awami League and BNP. Sub-inspector Rubel filed a case against 82 BNP leaders and activists and some 400-500 unnamed people at Joypurhat sadar police station. The names of the accused include BNP’s central assistant organising secretary HM Obaidur Rahman alias Chandan and district BNP convener Golzar Hossain.
District BCL president Zakaria Hossain Raja also filed another case at sadar police station over the same incident. As many as 116 leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies and another 400 unnamed people have been made accused in the case.