Nearly 8,000 including 916 BNP leaders, activists sued in 7 districts

A total of 16 cases have been registered against 916 leaders and activists of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). These cases are related to incidents of obstructing the party’s road march, attacks, and subsequent clashes that occurred across seven districts, including Dhaka. The cases were filed by the police, as well as leaders and activists of the ruling Awami League and its affiliated organizations, implicating as many as 7,051 unnamed individuals.

As of Wednesday, the law enforcement authorities have arrested 40 individuals in connection with these cases.

The de facto opposition, BNP, held a two-day road march on Tuesday and Wednesday, reiterating their main demand for the government's resignation. Alongside this demand, they are also pushing for the formation of a non-party caretaker government to supervise the upcoming 12th parliamentary election.

In Dhaka, two suits were lodged against 188 leaders and activists of BNP and 391 unnamed people on Tuesday on charges of beating up people, vandalism and arson attack in front of Government Bangla College in Mirpur. Police arrested 18 accused from different areas of Mirpur on Tuesday night and sent them to jail through court.