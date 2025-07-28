List of 123 ‘extortionists’ including BNP, Jamaat men, creates stir in Rajshahi

A list containing the names of 123 alleged extortionists affiliated with Rajshahi city BNP, Awami League and Jamaat has stirred up the political scene in Rajshahi over the past few days. The list includes the names and details of 44 leaders, activists, cadres, and supporters of BNP, Chhatra Dal, and their affiliated organisations. Similarly, 25 individuals from the deposed Awami League and 6 from Jamaat are named. The rest of the list includes names and addresses without political affiliations—they are described as opportunists.

Eighteen individuals on the list have also been named in an extortion case recently filed by a real estate developer. Leaders from Chhatra Dal and Jubo Dal have been made prime accused in the case. In protest, they have held press conferences and human chain demonstrations.

It is unclear whether the list was created by the police or another government agency. At a BNP press conference, one leader claimed the list was prepared by the police and said he saw a version bearing police signatures. However, the widely circulated version of the list does not contain any such signatures.

Asked about the list, Rajshahi Metropolitan Police spokesperson and Additional Deputy Commissioner Md Gaziur Rahman told Prothom Alo on Monday morning that various government agencies, not just the police, often compile such lists. He said he had not seen the list and therefore could not comment on it.

He added that no official list from any government agency should be circulating in this manner. However, he believed that if the individuals named were indeed involved in extortion, action should be taken against them.

“As journalists, you should also support the police by providing information about these individuals. People took to streets to change this situation. That change should happen. Even BNP's high command is not supporting the extortionists,” he added.