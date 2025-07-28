List of 123 ‘extortionists’ including BNP, Jamaat men, creates stir in Rajshahi
A list containing the names of 123 alleged extortionists affiliated with Rajshahi city BNP, Awami League and Jamaat has stirred up the political scene in Rajshahi over the past few days. The list includes the names and details of 44 leaders, activists, cadres, and supporters of BNP, Chhatra Dal, and their affiliated organisations. Similarly, 25 individuals from the deposed Awami League and 6 from Jamaat are named. The rest of the list includes names and addresses without political affiliations—they are described as opportunists.
Eighteen individuals on the list have also been named in an extortion case recently filed by a real estate developer. Leaders from Chhatra Dal and Jubo Dal have been made prime accused in the case. In protest, they have held press conferences and human chain demonstrations.
It is unclear whether the list was created by the police or another government agency. At a BNP press conference, one leader claimed the list was prepared by the police and said he saw a version bearing police signatures. However, the widely circulated version of the list does not contain any such signatures.
Asked about the list, Rajshahi Metropolitan Police spokesperson and Additional Deputy Commissioner Md Gaziur Rahman told Prothom Alo on Monday morning that various government agencies, not just the police, often compile such lists. He said he had not seen the list and therefore could not comment on it.
He added that no official list from any government agency should be circulating in this manner. However, he believed that if the individuals named were indeed involved in extortion, action should be taken against them.
“As journalists, you should also support the police by providing information about these individuals. People took to streets to change this situation. That change should happen. Even BNP's high command is not supporting the extortionists,” he added.
The list alleges that a Chhatra Dal leader extorted money from Awami League supporters and coaching centers after 5 August by threatening legal action against them. A joint convener of the city BNP is also accused of using the threat of lawsuits to collect extortion since 5 August. Another BNP member is accused of extorting money from footpaths in Boalia police station area and running a bicycle garage in Bhubonmohon Park. A Jamaat member labeled as a "cadre" is accused of land grabbing and illegal sales, threatening media personnel, and demanding money by obstructing development projects. The other named Jamaat members face similar allegations. One is even accused of involvement in drug trafficking.
One individual, formerly associated with the Awami League and now with the BNP, is described as a machete-wielding cadre who extorts money late at night on the streets and from under-construction buildings.
Shafiqul Islam, former general secretary of Rajshahi city BNP and current central executive committee's secretary for relief and rehabilitation, told Prothom Alo that he was astonished to see this list.
He said he didn’t know which agency or individual compiled it, but based on his life experience, he felt it was made with malicious intent. He acknowledged the possibility that one or two individuals might be involved, but blanket naming was unjustified. He noted that some known extortionists were not even on the list.
“Identifying extortionists is very easy. Just see who filed sweeping lawsuits in the name of the Awami League after 5 August. Maybe five or ten people were involved, but they named 400. Those who filed those cases are the real extortionists. However, filing a case against actual offenders is not a crime.”
However, BNP leader also brought allegation against officials of the administration.
“It seems they want to autocracy to reestablish in the country. This may be part of their conspiracy. Some of them have already received three or four promotions. They used to pretend to be Awami League loyalists; now they’re trying to look like good people. But they’re just veiled,” the BNP leader added.
Shafiqul Islam said he also spoke to the Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Commissioner about the list. The commissioner tried to justify the list using call records and other data.
He said he told the commissioner, “You should conduct a proper investigation again.”
Asked for comment, Rajshahi city Jamaat secretary Emaj Uddin Mondol told Prothom Alo that those named in the list have been completely boycotted by the organisation. The leaders have also been instructed not to associate with any of them. Still, some individuals try to stand next to others and take photos for publicity whenever they get the chance.