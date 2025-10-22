Meeting with chief adviser
Jamaat raises objections against several advisers
Jamaat-e-Islami raised objections regarding several advisers at a meeting with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.
However, the party did not disclose the names of those involved.
After the meeting at the State Guesthouse Jamuna on Wednesday evening, Jamaat’s Naib-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher told reporters, “We have raised concerns about certain advisers, not all of them. We said that some people may be misleading you (the Chief Adviser). We have confidence in you, but some individuals by your side may mislead you and act in favour of a particular party. You need to be cautious about them.”
A day earlier, the BNP had also raised objections regarding several advisers in a meeting with the Chief Adviser.
Without naming anyone, the party called on the Chief Adviser to remove the controversial advisers.
When asked by journalists whether they had demanded the removal of any adviser during the meeting, Abdullah Muhammad Taher said, “We are drawing attention on the first day… we did not demand any removal on the first day. We are simply highlighting the issue and giving time. We are also allowing you to respond. If nothing happens, then we will consider the steps we need to take.”
Clarifying that no demand has been made regarding a caretaker government, he said that the matter is still under hearing in the Supreme Court. His party is awaiting the Supreme Court’s verdict. He expressed optimism that, unless there is any deviation in the Supreme Court’s decision, the interim government will assume the role of a caretaker administration.
When asked what the Chief Adviser had said in response to Jamaat-e-Islami’s demands, the party leader said, “The Chief Adviser has stated that he is giving the matter careful consideration and will do what needs to be done, Insha’Allah.”