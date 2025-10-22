Jamaat raises objections against several advisers

Jamaat-e-Islami raised objections regarding several advisers at a meeting with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.

However, the party did not disclose the names of those involved.

After the meeting at the State Guesthouse Jamuna on Wednesday evening, Jamaat’s Naib-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher told reporters, “We have raised concerns about certain advisers, not all of them. We said that some people may be misleading you (the Chief Adviser). We have confidence in you, but some individuals by your side may mislead you and act in favour of a particular party. You need to be cautious about them.”