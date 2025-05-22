DSCC mayor issue
Ishraque’s supporters continue demonstrations at Kakrail intersection
BNP leader Ishraque Hossain announced continuing the movement. Severe traffic congestion created around Matsya Bhaban and Kakrail intersections.
The leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its associate bodies have been demonstrating at Kakrail Mosque intersection in the city for the eighth consecutive day on Thursday, demanding their leader Ishraque Hossain be installed as mayor of the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).
They told this correspondent at 9:00 am today, Thursday, that they demonstrated the whole night there and will continue until their demand is met.
Hundreds of leaders and activists were seen in front of the barricade the police set up on the right side of the road from Kakrail intersection to Jamuna, the official residence of the Chief Adviser, around 8:15 am today, Thursday.
Several hundred more leaders and activists were scattered around the area in small groups.
Some of them, who demonstrated overnight, were seen sleeping on tarpaulin stretched out on the road there.
Some leaders and activists of the Swechhasabak Dal were seen chanting slogans in favour of Ishraque on the road from Kakrail intersection to Matsya Bhaban intersection.
Many people have been facing hassle on their way to the office on the last working day of the week.
The protesting leaders and activists of the BNP and its associate bodies were seen forcing many motorcyclists, who came to Kakrail intersection crossing the barricade at Matsya Bhaban, to turn back.
Some of the commuters were taking alternative routes towards Matsya Bhaban and Hotel Intercontinental while some were seen requesting the demonstrators to let them pass through the area but none were allowed.
The law enforcement members were on alert amid the BNP's demonstrations which started on 14 May morning under the banner “Dhakabasi” (residents of Dhaka).
The programme took a tougher turn as they have been continuing sit-ins at Matsya Bhaban and Kakrail Mosque intersections and the adjacent areas from around 10:30 am yesterday, Wednesday.
Ishraque Hossain joined the protesters around 7:30 pm yesterday and announced they will continue the protest until being installed as mayor.
He also demanded the resignation of two advisers, Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain and Mahfuj Alam, to ensure neutrality of the interim government.
He stayed along with the demonstrators until 11:45 pm.