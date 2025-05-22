Ishraque’s supporters continue demonstrations at Kakrail intersection

The leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its associate bodies have been demonstrating at Kakrail Mosque intersection in the city for the eighth consecutive day on Thursday, demanding their leader Ishraque Hossain be installed as mayor of the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).

They told this correspondent at 9:00 am today, Thursday, that they demonstrated the whole night there and will continue until their demand is met.

Hundreds of leaders and activists were seen in front of the barricade the police set up on the right side of the road from Kakrail intersection to Jamuna, the official residence of the Chief Adviser, around 8:15 am today, Thursday.