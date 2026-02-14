New cabinet to take oath within 3-4 days: Cabinet secretary

The new cabinet may take oath within the next three to four days. The cabinet division has taken preparations in this regard. According to the constitution, the president will administer the oath at Bangabhaban.

Cabinet secretary Sheikh Abdur Rashid said this today on Saturday in response to questions from journalists at the Secretariat.

By securing more than two-thirds of the seats in the 13th National Parliament election, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party is going to form the government. Through the election held last Thursday, the party is forming the government after two decades.

Through winning the majority of seats, BNP chairman Tarique Rahman will become the country’s next prime minister. The party had announced this earlier.