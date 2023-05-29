Zia's 42nd death anniversary Tuesday

BNP will observe the 42nd death anniversary of its founder and former president Ziaur Rahman on Tuesday.
The party and its different associate bodies have chalked out a 13-day programme to observe the death anniversary across the country with due respect, reports UNB.
The programmes to mark the day began Monday through a discussion programme at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh, and will end on 10 June.
The programmes include arranging discussion meetings, seminars, photo exhibitions, wearing black badges, publishing posters and supplements in newspapers and distributing food and relief materials among the destitute.
Ziaur Rahman who founded the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in 1978 was assassinated by a group of disgruntled army officers at Chittagong Circuit House on 30 May 1981.
In observance of the day, black flags will be hoisted and party flags kept at half-mast atop the offices of the party and its associate bodies, including Nayapaltan headquarters at 6:00 am on Tuesday.
Besides, BNP senior leaders, led by party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, will place wreaths at Zia's grave at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the morning.
BNP and its associate bodies will arrange discussions on Zia’s activities until 10 June as part of the death anniversary programmes.
The leaders of the party’s Dhaka south and north city units will distribute food and relief materials among the destitute in different parts of the city on Tuesday.
All of the party's district, city and thana units will also observe the day by holding various programmes, including discussions, to be participated by senior BNP leaders.