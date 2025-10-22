NCP to meet Chief Adviser at Jamuna before Jamaat

Following discussions with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), the chief adviser of the interim government, professor Muhammad Yunus, is set to meet delegations of the National Citizen Party (NCP) and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami today, Wednesday.

According to the chief adviser’s press wing, the meetings will take place at the chief adviser’s official residence “Jamuna” this evening. The meeting with the NCP delegation will be held at 5:15 pm, followed by Jamaat-e-Islami at 6:00 pm.