NCP to meet Chief Adviser at Jamuna before Jamaat
Following discussions with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), the chief adviser of the interim government, professor Muhammad Yunus, is set to meet delegations of the National Citizen Party (NCP) and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami today, Wednesday.
According to the chief adviser’s press wing, the meetings will take place at the chief adviser’s official residence “Jamuna” this evening. The meeting with the NCP delegation will be held at 5:15 pm, followed by Jamaat-e-Islami at 6:00 pm.
Initially, after Tuesday’s meeting with the BNP at Jamuna, the chief adviser’s press wing announced that the Muhammad Yunus would hold talks with Jamaat on Wednesday. However, a revised message sent this morning clarified that the NCP would meet first, followed by Jamaat.
Jamaat-e-Islami has already confirmed its five-member delegation, led by nayeb-e-ameer Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher.
Party sources said discussions will centre on the current political situation, the implementation process of the July National Charter, and other related issues.
Since the signing of the July Charter on 17 October, differences have emerged among political parties over how to implement its commitments.
In response, professor Muhammad Yunus initiated a series of dialogues with the country’s major political forces to forge consensus.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the BNP demanded that the interim government operate in the style of a caretaker administration during the upcoming elections and insisted that no partisan figures should remain within the government structure.
Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami has begun a movement demanding a national referendum in November and parliamentary elections under a proportional representation (PR) system.
The NCP, notably, did not sign the July Charter, setting it apart from the other major political parties now engaged in talks with the interim government.