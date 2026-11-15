Attempt made to harass Nahid Islam at Cambridge University campus

A group of activists and supporters of the Awami League, whose activities are banned in Bangladesh, attempted to harass Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP), on the campus of the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom.

However, they failed to do so due to the intervention of NCP activists in the UK.

Nahid Islam, chief whip of the opposition in parliament and one of the key figures behind the July mass uprising that toppled the Awami League government, is currently visiting the UK on a week-long trip.

He attended an exchange of views organised by the Cambridge University Bangla Society at the main lecture theatre of the Old Divinity School at St John's College, University of Cambridge, on Saturday evening (local time).

After the event, as Nahid was getting into a car to leave the venue, he came face to face with a group of Awami League supporters who had gathered there beforehand.