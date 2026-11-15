Attempt made to harass Nahid Islam at Cambridge University campus
A group of activists and supporters of the Awami League, whose activities are banned in Bangladesh, attempted to harass Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP), on the campus of the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom.
However, they failed to do so due to the intervention of NCP activists in the UK.
Nahid Islam, chief whip of the opposition in parliament and one of the key figures behind the July mass uprising that toppled the Awami League government, is currently visiting the UK on a week-long trip.
He attended an exchange of views organised by the Cambridge University Bangla Society at the main lecture theatre of the Old Divinity School at St John's College, University of Cambridge, on Saturday evening (local time).
After the event, as Nahid was getting into a car to leave the venue, he came face to face with a group of Awami League supporters who had gathered there beforehand.
Mohammad MA Himel, immediate past member secretary of the NCP UK Alliance, was present at the scene.
Around midnight Bangladesh time, he posted a video of the incident on his verified Facebook account. The video shows several expatriate Bangladeshis supporting the NCP helping Nahid into a car.
Meanwhile, another group of NCP supporters were engaged in a heated exchange with several Awami League supporters near the front of the vehicle. The car carrying Nahid left the scene amid the commotion.
In the caption accompanying the video, Himel wrote: “This is how we exit Nahid Islam from the Cambridge University seminar. Awami League couldn't even touch us!”
In another video posted by Himel, NCP supporters can be seen chanting slogans against the Awami League.
Its caption read: “NCP gives a crushing response to Awami League's goons in Cambridge.”
Asked about the incident, Ehteshamul Haque, convener of the preparation committee for Nahid Islam's UK visit, told Prothom Alo today that the Awami League had repeatedly attempted to harass NCP leaders in the UK.
“They tried to do the same last night but failed. Nahid Islam successfully completed his programme at Cambridge University and left the venue. However, Awami League activists shouted slogans outside,” he said.
''They failed to gain any ground''
The attempt to harass Nahid Islam in the UK has sparked anger among NCP leaders and activists. They allege that the same individual organised both the attempt to harass Nahid and an earlier incident involving NCP leader Hasnat Abdullah in the UK. They claim the person has been identified.
Sarwar Tushar, a member of the NCP Political Council, the party's highest policymaking body, and its joint convener, told Prothom Alo that Awami League supporters gathered outside the venue of Nahid Islam's programme at Cambridge University and chanted various slogans.
“But they failed to gain any ground because many NCP supporters were present there. In fact, they try to harass everyone associated with the July uprising. Since Nahid Islam was one of the leading faces of the uprising, it is natural that they harbour resentment towards him,” he said.
“But they are no longer getting much response. Apart from 10 to 15 extremists, nobody is turning up. This is a sign that they are losing strength and becoming demoralised,” he added.
Identifying a person currently residing in the UK and supporting the Awami League as the organiser of these incidents, Sarwar Tushar said the individual had already been identified.
“The Bangladesh government can take legal action against him or seek his deportation if it wishes,” he said.