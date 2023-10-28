Jamaat also calls hartal Sunday

After Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s (BNP) announcement for hartal for tomorrow, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami also called hartal for tomorrow, Sunday.
The party’s acting secretary general maulana ATM Masum made the announcement in a statement on Saturday evening.
BNP called a dawn-to-dusk hartal across the country on Sunday from its grant rally in front of Naya Paltan party office.
Jamaat leader ATM Masum in the statement said police illegally arrested over 300 leaders-activists of Jamaat from across the country to foil its rally in Dhaka’s Shapla Chattar.
Holding political rallies is a constitutional right of any political party. Jamaat leaders-activists who were coming to the rally were arrested en route.
“I condemn the illegal arrest by the government,” said ATM Masum.
The hartal was announced demanding resignation of government, holding election under a neutral caretaker government, protesting against the attack of Awami League and police on BNP’s grand rally and arrest of party leaders including ameer Shafiqur Rahman and those who were arrested while coming to Dhaka to join today’s rally, said the Jamaat statement.
Jamaat urged its leaders-activists to observe the hartal peacefully.
Hospital, ambulance, fire service, vehicles related to newspapers and pharmacy would remain out of the purview of the hartal, the statement said.