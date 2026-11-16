Jamaat prepares for future maintaining pressure on govt

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has no immediate plans to launch any major anti-government movement. For the time being, the party’s strategy is to remain active on the streets through continuous programmes, including long marches, to keep pressure on the government for the implementation of the referendum verdict and the July Charter, alongside resolving crises affecting public life.

Concurrently, the party is focusing on testing its organisational strength in upcoming local government elections, expanding public engagement, and fortifying its party structure. Preparations are also underway within the party to cultivate capable leadership and skilled human resources fit to govern the state in the future.

Discussions with several senior leaders of Jamaat’s Central Committee reveal that they favour allowing the incumbent BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) government to complete its tenure, though they intend to maintain regular programmes to press home their demands. At the same time, they plan to escalate political pressure by highlighting the government’s various actions and day-to-day public hardships.

Jamaat leaders assess that the activities of leaders and activists from the BNP and its affiliate organisations are putting the government under political strain, raising questions about the administration’s capacity to rein them in.