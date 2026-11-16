Politics
Jamaat prepares for future maintaining pressure on govt
Alongside a series of programmes, including a long march, Jamaat is focusing on testing its strength in local elections, forming a shadow cabinet and developing a pool of skilled personnel.
Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has no immediate plans to launch any major anti-government movement. For the time being, the party’s strategy is to remain active on the streets through continuous programmes, including long marches, to keep pressure on the government for the implementation of the referendum verdict and the July Charter, alongside resolving crises affecting public life.
Concurrently, the party is focusing on testing its organisational strength in upcoming local government elections, expanding public engagement, and fortifying its party structure. Preparations are also underway within the party to cultivate capable leadership and skilled human resources fit to govern the state in the future.
Discussions with several senior leaders of Jamaat’s Central Committee reveal that they favour allowing the incumbent BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) government to complete its tenure, though they intend to maintain regular programmes to press home their demands. At the same time, they plan to escalate political pressure by highlighting the government’s various actions and day-to-day public hardships.
Jamaat leaders assess that the activities of leaders and activists from the BNP and its affiliate organisations are putting the government under political strain, raising questions about the administration’s capacity to rein them in.
They believe that if crises in public life deepen and public resentment builds against the government, the political landscape could shift naturally.
Pressure through 7 points, warning of 1-point
At various rallies and meetings, Jamaat leaders have hinted at intensifying their movement if necessary. Addressing the concluding rally of the 11-Party Alliance’s long march in Kushtia on 31 October, Jamaat Ameer and Leader of the Opposition Shafiqur Rahman declared that if their seven-point demand is not met, a single-point demand (for the government’s ouster) will become inevitable.
When asked about Jamaat’s political strategy, the party’s Assistant Secretary General and Secretary of the Publicity and Media Department, Ahsanul Mahboob Zubair, told Prothom Alo that the opposition does not seek the fall of the government; rather, they want the government to accept their demands, including implementing the referendum verdict.
Jamaat leaders believe that staying on the ground with issues affecting people’s daily lives will not only build pressure on the government but also deepen connections across diverse professions and social strata, thereby enhancing their political acceptability.
Ahsanul Mahboob Zubair believes that public-oriented programmes such as long marches will awaken the government’s realisation.
However, he warned that if the government fails to concede to the opposition’s demands, the seven-point movement could transform into a single-point campaign.
An important member of Jamaat’s Central Executive Council stated that Jamaat-e-Islami does not wish to resort to disruptive programmes like hartals (general strikes), blockades, or arson.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, the leader explained that the public does not view such actions favourably; instead, the party intends to continue programmes highlighting everyday public grievances and demands without causing public suffering.
Speaking about this, Jamaat’s Assistant Secretary General Hamidur Rahman Azad told Prothom Alo that although the opposition is not seeking the government’s ouster, the public is rapidly losing confidence in the administration.
In his view, if the government fails to ensure democracy, good governance, citizens’ rights, and security, widespread public discontent will not take long to erupt.
Applying pressure highlighting people’s crises
Jamaat leaders anticipate that if hardships in daily life continue to escalate, ordinary citizens may eventually take to the streets on their own. Their assessment draws on the 2024 movement, which began with demands for reforming the quota system in government jobs and gradually expanded into a single-point movement following government repression.
How Jamaat positions itself if the Awami League’s political activities expand in the future also warrants close observation.
Guided by this political calculation, the 11-party alliance has structured its programmes around crises affecting public life. Alongside the implementation of the referendum verdict and the July Charter, their seven-point charter demands the resolution of electricity, gas, and fuel shortages; curbing the price hike of essential commodities; improving the law and order situation; ending politicisation of institutions; and halting corruption, land grabbing, and extortion.
Party sources indicate plans to prioritise local and regional demands in upcoming programmes. Jamaat leaders believe that staying on the ground with issues affecting people’s daily lives will not only build pressure on the government but also deepen connections across diverse professions and social strata, thereby enhancing their political acceptability.
Testing strength in local govt elections
Alongside street programmes, Jamaat views upcoming local government elections as an opportunity to gauge its organisational strength. Party leaders noted that while they will maintain the 11-party alliance in national politics, they are preparing to field standalone candidates in local elections, with the selection of potential nominees already underway at various tiers.
Jamaat leaders regard local elections as more than just an electoral contest; to them, it is a mechanism to assess grassroots organisational capacity, identify emerging leadership, and expand voter outreach.
Efforts are ongoing to keep both former parliamentary election candidates and prospective local-level nominees active within their respective constituencies.
If the government fails to ensure democracy, good governance, citizens’ rights, and security, widespread public discontent will not take long to erupt.
Jamaat has also submitted several proposals to the election commission (EC) regarding local government elections. These include introducing provisions to disqualify appointed administrators of local government bodies and officials holding posts in development authorities from contesting elections, as well as barring office-bearers or active members of political parties, whose activities have been banned in the country, from running as candidates.
As part of its organisational groundwork, Jamaat is focusing on expanding activities in localities where it is in a weaker position, and reaching out to different socio-professional groups, including through its Dawah (outreach) initiatives.
Party sources noted that special Dawah months were observed among women in August and among men in September, alongside efforts to elevate the moral standards and organisational efficiency of party workers.
Calculations on return of Awami League
Jamaat leaders believe that following its ouster in the July Mass Uprising, the Awami League has little prospect of making a swift return to mainstream politics. They assess that memories of the July movement and subsequent events remain vivid in the public memory. This suggests that conditions are currently unfavourable for the Awami League to regain public acceptance.
Jamaat leaders claim that despite two years having passed since the mass uprising, the Awami League has yet to apologise for the mass killings. They allege that Awami League activists are behind recent crude bomb explosions, attacks, and arson targeting buses and residences across the country—demonstrating, in their view, a lack of remorse for past actions.
Under current circumstances, had any other party been in opposition instead of Jamaat, it might have launched a movement to oust the government. Instead, Jamaat has opted to build public opinion by tapping into public sentiment surrounding the implementation of the July Charter and the referendum verdict.
A member of Jamaat’s Central Executive Council, speaking on condition of anonymity, remarked, “The painful memories of the July Mass Uprising are still burning bright in people’s minds. They will not allow the Awami League to return to the politics of this country so soon.”
According to Asif Bin Ali, a Doctoral Fellow at Georgia State University in the United States and a political analyst, Jamaat-e-Islami’s public support and political influence have grown compared to the past.
However, he notes that it is difficult to evaluate the party’s electoral success outside the prevailing political context—particularly raising the question of whether Jamaat could have achieved similar results had the Awami League participated in the election.
In his view, how Jamaat positions itself if the Awami League’s political activities expand in the future also warrants close observation.
Long-term preparations for state governance
Alongside street agitation and preparations for the local government elections, Jamaat is placing strong emphasis on developing the leadership and skilled human resources required to run the state in the future. Discussions and planning are going on across party levels for this.
As many of Jamaat’s incumbent MPs are first-time lawmakers, the party has organised workshops to enhance their proficiency in parliamentary proceedings, public speaking, and policymaking, with further workshops planned. Jamaat also aims to form a shadow cabinet to prepare its MPs for executive governance.
Furthermore, in September, 34 Jamaat MPs travelled abroad, many accompanied by family members. The party described the visit as an initiative to gain experience and broaden perspectives.
During the trip, Jamaat MPs met with Maszlee Malik, Malaysia’s former Education Minister and Head of the International Affairs Bureau of the People’s Justice Party (Parti Keadilan Rakyat).
According to a Facebook post by Maszlee Malik, discussions centred on the importance of transparency, integrity, accountability, and listening to the public as elected representatives.
Party sources indicate plans to include young leaders and student wing representatives alongside MPs on future trips. Additionally, as part of long-term preparations, discussions are underway to establish permanent research institutions or expert panels to formulate policies on the economy, education, health, employment, foreign policy, and administrative reform, alongside expanding professional wing organisations—though the party intends to proceed gradually rather than hastily.
An initiative has also been launched to form an Advisory Council to harness the expertise and knowledge of individuals who support Jamaat’s political stance without being directly involved in organisational processes. Expected to comprise former bureaucrats, business leaders, academics, economists, and experienced diplomats, this council will advise on party policymaking.
Several Central Committee leaders confirmed that while they are preparing for future governance, they recognise a shortage of qualified and skilled personnel across various tiers of state administration. Discussions are ongoing on how to engage professionals and upskill young leaders to bridge this gap.
Professor Abdur Rab, Vice-Chancellor of Manarat International University, believes that under current circumstances, had any other party been in opposition instead of Jamaat, it might have launched a movement to oust the government.
Instead, he said, Jamaat has opted to build public opinion by tapping into public sentiment surrounding the implementation of the July Charter and the referendum verdict.
Abdur Rab noted that if this strategy succeeds, the party’s ambition to assume state power in the future is far from implausible.