JaPa pro-Raushon faction to contest by-elections

A faction of Jatiya Party led by Raushon Ershad wants to contest the next parliamentary election slated to be held in January 2024.

They have planned to start by fielding candidates in the by-elections of the constituencies vacated after resignation by the BNP lawmakers.

Different reliable sources have said the declaration of Raushon Ershad as the acting chairperson of JaPa is a part of that plan.

Sources concerned said an informal meeting of JaPa co-chairman and six presidium members in presence of Raushon Ershad was held at Westin Hotel on 7 December. The decision of making Raushon Ershad the acting chairperson was taken there. However, the matter was not disclosed to the media. The matter was disclosed after one week on Wednesday through two internet based media which are run by associates of Raushon Ershad.