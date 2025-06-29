Vested group intends to destroy the nation by delaying the election: Mirza Abbas
BNP Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas has alleged that a vested group is trying to bring disaster upon the nation by delaying the upcoming election. “Different people are putting forward different demands to delay the election, ruin the electoral process, and ultimately destroy the country,” he said.
He made these comments as the chief guest at a BNP event on new member recruitment and membership renewal, organised by the Ramna thana unit of the party. The programme was held today, Sunday, at the Institution of Diploma Engineers in Kakrail, Dhaka.
Criticising large political gatherings, Mirza Abbas said, “Don’t send the wrong message to the nation by holding massive rallies. If popularity is to be measured by rallies, then we can bring the entire country under one rally on a single day. The whole country will rally together — no one will leave any space. But that’s not how a system works.”
He further urged, “I request everyone not to speak recklessly. Don’t mislead the people of this country with such statements.”
Addressing Syed Rezaul Karim, the Amir of Islami Andolan Bangladesh, Mirza Abbas said, “When the BNP–Jamaat alliance was under heavy crackdown, that party and its leader stood on the sidelines and applauded. They indirectly supported Sheikh Hasina. There have been three elections — rigged elections, midnight elections, day elections — and they never protested. Now they’re delivering long speeches, saying there must be local government elections first, followed by elections under a proportional representation (PR) system. They claim no election can take place in the country until these conditions are met.”
Questioning the rationale behind these demands, he added, “Why don’t you work together for the betterment of the country? Why must everything go according to your demands — local elections first, and then PR voting? Why? Where do you get these ideas from? Who advises you? A group of people is now on the field with these misguided ideas, aiming to destroy the country and the nation.”
Citing Iran as an example, Mirza Abbas said, “When no one in the Muslim world supported them, Iran fought alone — because the nation was united. But in our country, some politicians are obsessed with coming to power, while others are fixated on preventing them. That’s why the country hasn’t been able to move forward in the past 50 years. We are gradually destroying it.”
Calling for unity in the interest of the country, he said, “Those who love the country, come together in one place — a place from which the nation and its people can progress.”
The event was conducted by Md. Sharif Hossain, a member of Dhaka South City BNP. Among others present were BNP Joint Secretary General Abdus Salam Azad and Dhaka South City BNP Member Secretary Tanvir Ahmed Robin. The membership drive was presided over by Mokbul Hossain Sardar, Joint Convener of Dhaka South BNP.