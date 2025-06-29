Vested group intends to destroy the nation by delaying the election: Mirza Abbas

BNP Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas has alleged that a vested group is trying to bring disaster upon the nation by delaying the upcoming election. “Different people are putting forward different demands to delay the election, ruin the electoral process, and ultimately destroy the country,” he said.

He made these comments as the chief guest at a BNP event on new member recruitment and membership renewal, organised by the Ramna thana unit of the party. The programme was held today, Sunday, at the Institution of Diploma Engineers in Kakrail, Dhaka.

Criticising large political gatherings, Mirza Abbas said, “Don’t send the wrong message to the nation by holding massive rallies. If popularity is to be measured by rallies, then we can bring the entire country under one rally on a single day. The whole country will rally together — no one will leave any space. But that’s not how a system works.”

He further urged, “I request everyone not to speak recklessly. Don’t mislead the people of this country with such statements.”