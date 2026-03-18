Nasiruddin Patwary apologises, vows to avoid ‘unnecessary’ remarks
Nasiruddin Patwary, chief coordinator of the National Citizen Party (NCP), has apologised from all for his unintended mistakes and said he will refrain from making “unnecessary” remarks from now on, as he engages in nafl (optional) prayers during the final days of the holy month of Ramadan.
After consulting well-wishers and others, Patwary made the pledge in a post on his verified Facebook account early Wednesday.
A leader of the National Citizen Party—formed by youths who led the July mass uprising—Patwary has been in the spotlight over various issues since becoming a candidate in the 13th parliamentary election.
He also drew criticism for his aggressive remarks against rival candidate and senior BNP leader Mirza Abbas in the Dhaka-8 constituency.
In his Facebook post, Patwary wrote, “If anyone has been hurt unintentionally by any of my words or actions, I sincerely apologise. Your prayers, love, and guidance are the strength of my journey.”
Since the start of Ramadan, Patwary has been travelling to different districts to perform Tarawih prayers. In his post, he also mentioned making a “quiet beginning to this spiritual journey through Qiyamul Lail (standing at night)” at Taqwa Mosque in Dhanmondi yesterday.
He further wrote, “In the past few days, I had the opportunity to have sincere conversations with senior friends, political well-wishers, ministers, MPs, and dear colleagues. From everyone, I received a constructive direction—to avoid personal attacks, stay away from unnecessary remarks, and focus on constructive discussions.”
“I humbly accept those pieces of advice and will try to move forward in a calmer and more responsible manner. I want to continue working, to the best of my ability, for political, economic, and cultural progress,” the young politician added.