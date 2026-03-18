Nasiruddin Patwary apologises, vows to avoid ‘unnecessary’ remarks

Nasiruddin Patwary, chief coordinator of the National Citizen Party (NCP), has apologised from all for his unintended mistakes and said he will refrain from making “unnecessary” remarks from now on, as he engages in nafl (optional) prayers during the final days of the holy month of Ramadan.

After consulting well-wishers and others, Patwary made the pledge in a post on his verified Facebook account early Wednesday.

A leader of the National Citizen Party—formed by youths who led the July mass uprising—Patwary has been in the spotlight over various issues since becoming a candidate in the 13th parliamentary election.

He also drew criticism for his aggressive remarks against rival candidate and senior BNP leader Mirza Abbas in the Dhaka-8 constituency.