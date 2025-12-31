Nepal foreign minister arrives to attend Khaleda Zia’s funeral

Nepal’s foreign minister Bala Nanda Sharma arrived in Dhaka on Tuesday night to attend the state funeral of former prime minister and BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia on behalf of his government.

He was received at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport by Nepal’s ambassador to Bangladesh Ghanashyam Bhandari and secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh M Forhadul Islam.

The Nepalese foreign minister will attend Begum Khaleda Zia’s janaza at 2 pm at Manik Mia Avenue.