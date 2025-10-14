CUCSU election: Left-wing parties confront history
In the Chittagong University Central Students’ Union (CUCSU) elections, left wing student organisations have traditionally held a strong presence, having previously won key positions such as Vice President (VP) and General Secretary (GS) and played leading roles in residential halls.
Therefore, this election is not merely another round of voting, it represents a generational confrontation with history.
After a gap of 35 years, the CUCSU elections are being held once again. The campus has come alive with songs, plays, poetry and performance — all contributing to a vibrant political season.
Amidst this excitement, the leftist camp stands divided this time. The Chhatra Union and the Samajtantrik Chhatra Front have formed a coalition named “Droho Parshad”, while another alliance, “Baichitryer Oikya”, has been formed by 10 organisations including the Biplobi Chhatra Moitri, Ganatantrik Chhatra Council (Democratic Students’ Council), Biplobi Chhatra-Jubo Andolan and the Pahari Chhatra Parishad, along with various social and cultural groups.
Students have observed that if all leftist organisations had joined hands, their position in the CUCSU elections could have been much stronger. Instead, they now face internal competition as well as formidable opposition from the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal and Islami Chhatra Shibir.
Left-wing groups have historically been vocal in campus politics, leading movements to increase shuttle train carriages, reduce tuition fees, resolve housing crises and demand CUCSU elections. During such activism, their members have often faced attacks from the Chhatra League (now banned). However, organisational weaknesses persist and the leftists still lag behind in online campaigning.
Voting will take place on Wednesday, from 9am to 4pm. The outcome will determine whether leftist politics can continue its historical legacy or fade into a nostalgic chapter of past glory.
Diversity is strength
The “Baichitryer Oikya” panel represents a truly multicultural alliance, including Bengali, Chakma, Marma, Tripura and Bom students. Six of their candidates are women. The panel has been formed through collaboration among members of social, cultural and left-leaning political organisations.
The panel’s VP candidate, Dhrubo Barua, previously served as coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. He was attacked by Chhatra League members during the July Movement last year and recently came to prominence again through a hunger strike demanding the resignation of the university’s proctorial body.
Their manifesto outlines seven key principles – democracy and mass struggle, inclusivity, rights-based unity, campus safety, pro-people education, opposition to dominance and protection of human rights. The panel has also expressed solidarity with the Palestinian struggle for independence.
The GS candidate, Sudarshan Chakma said, “Our panel embodies the collective strength of diversity — across ethnicity, religion, gender and ideology. Students are responding enthusiastically and we are optimistic.”
Will 'Droho Parshad' be able to win?
In the 1972 CUCSU elections, the Chhatra Union won 24 out of 27 positions. Shamsuzzaman Hira was elected VP, while Chhatra League’s Mahmudur Rahman Manna became GS. In the most recent election, held in 1990, Azim Uddin Ahmed of the Samajtantrik Chhatra Front won the GS post.
That same year, Joyjit Kumar Barua of the Samajtantrik Chhatra Front was elected VP from Shah Amanat Hall, while Ilias Kabir of the Chhatra Union became GS of Alaol Hall and Rubina Mahfuz from the Chhatra Union was elected VP of Shamsunnahar Hall. At the time, 12 organisations — including leftist groups, the Chhatra League and the Chhatra Dal — had formed an alliance, opposed by Chhatra Shibir.
Seeking to revive that legacy, 'Droho Parshad' has entered the fray this year with Riju Lakshmi Abarodh (General Secretary of the Chhatra Front) contesting for VP, Ifaz Uddin Ahmed (General Secretary of the Chhatra Union) for GS, and Sheikh Junaed Kabir (Office Secretary of the Chhatra Union) for Assistant GS.
Their 52-point manifesto pledges to end political seat grabbing in halls, allocate rooms based on merit and necessity, construct new dormitories, introduce accommodation allowances and expand cultural and recreational activities.
According to students, the two major leftist groups have traditionally been influential in campus elections and their candidates remain noteworthy this time as well.
Asiful Islam, a student of International Relations remarked, “Leftist organisations have a long history of student movements. Their manifestos are well-structured and memories of Chhatra League’s past assaults are still vivid among students. These factors may have a significant impact on the election outcome.”