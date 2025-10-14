CUCSU election: Left-wing parties confront history

Amidst this excitement, the leftist camp stands divided this time. The Chhatra Union and the Samajtantrik Chhatra Front have formed a coalition named “Droho Parshad”, while another alliance, “Baichitryer Oikya”, has been formed by 10 organisations including the Biplobi Chhatra Moitri, Ganatantrik Chhatra Council (Democratic Students’ Council), Biplobi Chhatra-Jubo Andolan and the Pahari Chhatra Parishad, along with various social and cultural groups.

Students have observed that if all leftist organisations had joined hands, their position in the CUCSU elections could have been much stronger. Instead, they now face internal competition as well as formidable opposition from the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal and Islami Chhatra Shibir.

Left-wing groups have historically been vocal in campus politics, leading movements to increase shuttle train carriages, reduce tuition fees, resolve housing crises and demand CUCSU elections. During such activism, their members have often faced attacks from the Chhatra League (now banned). However, organisational weaknesses persist and the leftists still lag behind in online campaigning.

Voting will take place on Wednesday, from 9am to 4pm. The outcome will determine whether leftist politics can continue its historical legacy or fade into a nostalgic chapter of past glory.