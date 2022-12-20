Some say it's 'only words’, some see it as ‘positive’

Different political parties have come up with mixed reactions to the outline de facto opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has announced to reform the state as part of its ongoing movement to overthrow the government.

Opposition in parliament Jatiya Party (JaPa) declined to make any instantaneous remarks regarding BNP’s 27-point outline. It said they comment on the proposals only after going through it carefully.

Bangladesh Workers’ Party, an element of ruling Bangladesh Awami League-led 14-party alliance, thinks the outline is “words only”. Nagorik Oikya and Ganosamhati Andolon, however, are viewing the proposals of BNP positively while writer and researcher Mohiuddin Ahmad thinks, though there is nothing new in the outline of BNP. He considers this as BNP’s thoughts and aspirations.