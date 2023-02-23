‘BNP not interested in ministers’ recent remark on Khaleda’s politics’

BNP standing committee member Iqbal Hasan Mahmud said their party is not interested about the remarks some ministers of the government made recently on the issue of whether Khaleda Zia would be able to practice politics or not.

Iqbal Hasan Mahmud made the remark to the journalists after a meeting with seven-party alliance Ganatantra Mancha on Thursday.

Ganatantra Mancha’s leader and Nagorik Oikya president Mahmudur Rahman Manna, however, said that BNP is observing the situation and trying to figure out if these remarks are part of any new trick.