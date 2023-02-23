‘BNP not interested in ministers’ recent remark on Khaleda’s politics’

“I would rather say BNP is observing the situation with prudence when such a proposal came. Begum Zia is a product of politics. It can never be that she would not be in politics. I think BNP is trying to understand whether any new trap is being set, and rightly so, by such remarks,” Manna said adding that when BNP understands the situation they would want Khaleda Zia as alliance leader and so would the alliance partners.
The former vice president of Dhaka University Central Student Union (DUCSU) Mahmudur Rahman said although it is BNP’s internal matter, he makes the comment as they share a common anti-government movement.
Ganatantra Mancha’s coordinator and Rastrachinta’s Hasnat Qaiyum said the government is trying to create obfuscation regarding the issue.
After the meeting, journalists asked the BNP leader about the recent remarks of the ministers on this issue when he replied, “Prime minister said Khaleda Zia would be sent to jail again if she does politics again. Now her law minister is saying there is no bar (for Khaleda) to get involved with politics. Which one we would count? They know what they say. BNP is not worried at all over this remark.”
Meanwhile during the press briefing, BNP and Ganatantra Mancha announced staging a march at the district level on 25 February as part of their simultaneous movement. The meeting also discussed the next course of movement.
The briefing said both parties are mulling over rolling out a simultaneous movement across the country protesting against criminal activities in the educational institutions in light of recent spate of repression on the students.
JSD’s president ASM Abdur Rab, Ganasanghati Andolon’s chief coordinator Zonaid Saki and Gano Adhikar Parishad’s member secretary Nurul Haque, among others were present during the press briefing.