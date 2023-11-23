12th parliamentary polls: AL finalises candidates for 69 constituencies

The ruling Awami League (AL) has finalised its candidates for 12th parliamentary election in 69 constituencies of Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions.
The candidates were picked up for 36 constituencies in Rajshahi and 33 in Rangpur considering the political background of the aspirants, party’s general secretary Obaidul Quader said after the meeting of the party’s parliamentary nomination board.
Meeting of the parliamentary board was held at the party’s Dhaka district unit office in Tejgaon with president Sheikh Hasina in the chair.
Without naming the selected nominees of the party, Quader said the list would be made public on 25 November. Many current MPs were dropped as candidates who are acceptable to people are getting the highest priority.
About the possible rebel candidates, Obaidul Quader said the party would take a decision when such a situation would come.