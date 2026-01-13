Affidavit analysis
BNP candidates in Mymensingh: 7 millionaires in movable and immovable assets
Fakhar Uddin Ahmed is the wealthiest among the candidates the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has nominated in the 11 parliamentary constituencies of Mymensingh for the upcoming 13th parliamentary elections.
This Mymensingh-11 candidate has immovable assets worth Tk 2.5 billion. No other candidate comes close to him. Seven candidates are millionaires in terms of movable and immovable assets.
Although a physician by profession, the candidate from Mymensingh-7 has no income from his profession. These details have emerged from an analysis of affidavits submitted to the Election Commission.
Under election law, candidates must disclose 10 categories of information in affidavits submitted with their nomination papers. These include profession, sources of income, educational qualifications, lawsuits, and asset statements of the candidate and their dependents.
The main purpose of submitting affidavits is to give voters an opportunity to know about the candidates so that they can exercise their voting rights with full knowledge.
Candidates in 11 seats
BNP joint secretary general Syed Emran Saleh is contesting from Mymensingh-1 (Haluaghat–Dhobaura), Mymensingh north district BNP joint convener Motahar Hossain Talukdar from Mymensingh-2 (Phulpur–Tarakanda), national executive committee member M Iqbal Hossain from Mymensingh-3 (Gouripur), BNP divisional joint organising secretary for Mymensingh division Md Abu Wahab Akand from Mymensingh-4 (Sadar), Mymensingh south district BNP convener Mohammad Zakir Hossain from Mymensingh-5 (Muktagachha), Phulbaria upazila BNP convener Md Akhtarul Alam from Mymensingh-6 (Phulbaria), Md Mahbubur Rahman from Mymensingh-7 (Trishal), upazila BNP convener Lutfullahel Majed from Mymensingh-8 (Ishwarganj), upazila BNP convener Yaser Khan Chowdhury from Mymensingh-9 (Nandail), former South District BNP joint convener Mohammad Aktaruzzaman from Mymensingh-10 (Gafargaon), and upazila BNP convener Fakharuddin Ahmed from Mymensingh-11 (Bhaluka). After scrutiny, the district returning officer cancelled the nomination of the Mymensingh-7 candidate for concealing case-related information, but the candidacy was restored on appeal.
Emran Saleh lags behind in education
Among the 11 candidates, Syed Emran Saleh of the Mymensingh-1 constituency is the least educated, having passed SSC. Mahbubur Rahman, the Mymensingh-7 candidate, has completed MBBS, while Iqbal Hossain of Mymensingh-3 is an engineer, and Lutfullahel Majed of Mymensingh-8 has mentioned an MBA as his educational qualification. The candidates from the remaining constituencies have completed graduation or degree-level education.
2 earn over Tk 10m
Mymensingh-11 candidate Fakhar Uddin Ahmed earns Tk 248.43 million annually, and Mymensingh-8 candidate Lutfullahel Majed earns Tk 428.48 million. Mymensingh-7 candidate Mahbubur Rahman, a physician by profession, has no income from his profession. Mymensingh-10 candidate Mohammad Aktaruzzaman lags behind, earning only Tk 450,000 per year.
Those who have over Tk 10m in cash
Four candidates have over Tk 10 million in cash. Mymensingh-11 candidate Fakhar Uddin Ahmed has the highest amount with Tk 117.58 million, Mymensingh-8 candidate Lutfullahel Majed has nearly Tk 54.1 million, Mymensingh-7 candidate Mahbubur Rahman has Tk 13.07 million, and Mymensingh-5 candidate Zakir Hossain has Tk 34.03 million. Mymensingh-10 candidate Aktaruzzaman has the lowest cash at Tk 320,000.
7 candidates millionaires in movable assets
Fakhar Uddin Ahmed of Mymensingh-11 leads in movable assets. His movable assets are currently valued at Tk 422,473,170. Lutfullah Majed of Mymensingh-8 has movable assets worth Tk 197,152,141. The movable assets of candidates in Mymensingh-5, 6, 7, 1, and 4 range between Tk 10 million and Tk 70 million.
Those who lead in immovable assets
Seven candidates are millionaires despite the Mymensingh-10 candidate having no immovable assets. Fakhar Uddin Ahmed of Mymensingh-11 has immovable assets currently valued at Tk 2.5 billion. The Mymensingh-7 candidate has Tk 166.42 million, and Lutfullah Majed of Mymensingh-8 has Tk 64.316 million in immovable assets. The assets of candidates in Mymensingh-4, 5, 6, and 9 range between Tk 10 million and Tk 90 million.
Wives lead in income and assets as well
The entrepreneur wife of the Mymensingh-9 candidate earns Tk 2.34 million a year, while their total movable and immovable assets are worth Tk 166.48 million. The businessperson wife of the Mymensingh-8 candidate earns Tk 510,000 a year, while their total assets amount to Tk 90.87 million.
In addition, the wives of the Mymensingh-2, 5, 7, and 11 candidates each are millionaires in terms of combined value of their movable and immovable assets. The wife of the Mymensingh-10 candidate has no income or assets.
Number of cases against each candidate
Among the 11 constituencies, the heaviest burden of cases is on the candidate of Mymensingh-2. Of 22 cases, 16 are still pending. The candidate of Mymensingh-4 has 10 cases. Of the eight cases against the Mymensingh-8 candidate, four are ongoing. The candidates of Mymensingh-3 and Mymensingh-5 each have five cases.
Income tax each candidate pay
Among the candidates of the 11 constituencies, the highest taxpayer in the 2025–26 fiscal year is the candidate from Mymensingh-11, who pays Tk 21.985 million in tax. The candidate from Mymensingh-8 paid Tk 6.724 million. The candidates from Mymensingh-5 and 7 paid over Tk 1.15 million each. The candidate from Mymensingh-10 paid only Tk 5,000.