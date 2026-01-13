BNP candidates in Mymensingh: 7 millionaires in movable and immovable assets

Fakhar Uddin Ahmed is the wealthiest among the candidates the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has nominated in the 11 parliamentary constituencies of Mymensingh for the upcoming 13th parliamentary elections.

This Mymensingh-11 candidate has immovable assets worth Tk 2.5 billion. No other candidate comes close to him. Seven candidates are millionaires in terms of movable and immovable assets.

Although a physician by profession, the candidate from Mymensingh-7 has no income from his profession. These details have emerged from an analysis of affidavits submitted to the Election Commission.

Under election law, candidates must disclose 10 categories of information in affidavits submitted with their nomination papers. These include profession, sources of income, educational qualifications, lawsuits, and asset statements of the candidate and their dependents.

The main purpose of submitting affidavits is to give voters an opportunity to know about the candidates so that they can exercise their voting rights with full knowledge.