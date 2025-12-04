NCP receives registration certificate from EC
The National Citizen Party (NCP) has received its registration certificate as a political party. The election commission (EC) issued the certificate to the party on Wednesday.
According to a post on the NCP’s verified Facebook page, the party’s convener, Nahid Islam, received the registration certificate from Akhtar Ahmed, senior secretary of the election commission secretariat.
Also present at the time were NCP’s chief coordinator Nasir Uddin Patwari, joint convener Khaled Saifullah and joint member secretary Zahirul Islam.
Later, in a separate Facebook post, the NCP expressed its gratitude to the nation for the party’s official registration. The post also included an image of the certificate.
On 5 August 2024, the student–publicuprising led to the fall of the Bangladesh Awami League government headed by Sheikh Hasina.
The youths who had been at the forefront of the mass uprising later entered politics. Under their leadership, the new political party NCP was formed in February 2025. The party’s electoral symbol is Shapla Koli (Water Lily Bud).