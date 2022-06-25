Mirza Fakhrul contracts Covid-19

Sources said Mirza Fakhrul had been feeling slightly unwell for the last two days. He is now receiving treatment at home under the supervision of his personal physician Raihan Rabbani.
The BNP leader last held a press conference at BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office on Friday afternoon.
As he suffers from Covid-19, Mirza Fakhrul’s schedule for Suday has been postponed. He along with the new committee of BNP’s youth wing Jubo Dal was scheduled to pay tributes at the grave of former president and party founder Ziaur Rhaman.
BNP and his family appealed for prayers from all for his immediate recovery.
Earlier, Mirza Fakhrul contracted Covid-19 on 11 January this year.