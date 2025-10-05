Investigation against Awami League as a party to begin soon: Chief Prosecutor
The Nationalist Democratic Movement (NDM) has brought allegations of crimes against humanity against the Awami League as a political party, according to International Crimes Tribunal Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam.
Speaking to journalists on Sunday at the premises of the International Crimes Tribunal, Tajul Islam said that they are about to begin preliminary investigations to hold the Awami League accountable as a criminal organisation.
A few days ago, the law adviser in Barishal said that the ban on the Awami League will not be lifted anytime soon. He also mentioned that steps have been taken to prosecute the Awami League in the tribunal.
When asked about the matter, Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam said that commenting on the law adviser’s remarks would not be appropriate for him.
However, a political party named the Nationalist Democratic Movement (NDM) has lodged a formal complaint, accusing the Awami League as a party of committing crimes against humanity.
Based on that, the prosecution is conducting an inquiry. Therefore, it can be said that the initial phase of investigation to prosecute the Awami League as a criminal organisation is about to begin. The progress of trial of Awami League can be indicated once it formally begins.
When another journalist asked whether it could now be said that the trial of the Awami League has begun.
Tajul Islam replied, “Yes, a complaint has been filed. We are seriously reviewing and verifying it. The formal investigation will begin very soon.”