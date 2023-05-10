Rizvi, Aman among 29 BNP men indicted in violence case

A Dhaka court on Tuesday framed charges against 29 leaders and activists of opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), including the party’s senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and Dhaka north city unit convener Aman Ullah Aman, in a case filed over violence in 2015.
Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Hasibul Huq passed the order, initiating the trial officially, reports news agency BSS.
The other prime accused in the case are - BNP vice-chairman Barkat Ullah Bulu and joint secretary general Habib-Un-Nabi Khan Sohel.
BNP is accused of unleashing unprecedented violence after 2014 election. The particular case was filed over its mayhem in capital’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area. Police later filed the case and filed charge-sheet after probe.