BNP and Jamaat campaign in Gazipur after candidate announcements

With the 13th national election approaching, the political atmosphere in industrially vibrant Gazipur is heating up. The long-standing dominance of the Awami League (whose activities are currently banned) and its absence from the electoral field have created a new political equation in the district. BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami have already announced their candidates. The National Citizen Party (NCP) has spoken about election preparations, but shows little visible activity. The left parties and the Jatiya Party (JaPa) are also quiet.

Meanwhile, after a re-demarcation, the Election Commission increased Gazipur’s constituencies from five to six. On 4 September, the gazette for Gazipur-6 was published, comprising city corporation wards 32–39 and 43–57. However, on 10 November, the High Court declared the gazette invalid, effectively cancelling the Gazipur-6 constituency.

BNP leaders and activists have already begun early campaigning in four of the five constituencies where party candidates have been announced. Leaders from several Islamic parties, including Islami Andolan Bangladesh, are also active on the ground.