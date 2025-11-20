Electoral politics
BNP and Jamaat campaign in Gazipur after candidate announcements
With the 13th national election approaching, the political atmosphere in industrially vibrant Gazipur is heating up. The long-standing dominance of the Awami League (whose activities are currently banned) and its absence from the electoral field have created a new political equation in the district. BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami have already announced their candidates. The National Citizen Party (NCP) has spoken about election preparations, but shows little visible activity. The left parties and the Jatiya Party (JaPa) are also quiet.
Meanwhile, after a re-demarcation, the Election Commission increased Gazipur’s constituencies from five to six. On 4 September, the gazette for Gazipur-6 was published, comprising city corporation wards 32–39 and 43–57. However, on 10 November, the High Court declared the gazette invalid, effectively cancelling the Gazipur-6 constituency.
BNP leaders and activists have already begun early campaigning in four of the five constituencies where party candidates have been announced. Leaders from several Islamic parties, including Islami Andolan Bangladesh, are also active on the ground.
Gazipur-1 (Kaliakair and part of the city)
BNP has never won the Gazipur-1 seat since 1991. Awami League candidates have won every time. This year, with several heavyweight BNP leaders seeking nomination, the party has yet to announce its candidate.
According to party sources, BNP’s Dhaka divisional organising secretary Kazi Sayedul Alam (Babul), central executive committee member Mojibur Rahman, central assistant secretary for labour affairs Humayun Kabir Khan, and former president of Kaliakair upazila BNP Helal Uddin are all seeking nomination. Chowdhury Ishraq Ahmed Siddiqi, son of BNP leader Chowdhury Tanvir Ahmed Siddiqi, is also seeking the party ticket.
About six months ago, Jamaat nominated former secretary Md Shah Alam Bakshi for the seat. He has already begun campaigning with party activists and supporters. GM Ruhul Amin is canvassing as the Islami Andolan candidate.
Gazipur-2 (Tongi and part of the city)
BNP has nominated M Monjurul Karim, son of former mayor MA Mannan, for the Gazipur-2 seat. Jamaat has nominated central shura member and city unit nayeb-e-ameer Hossain Ali as candidate in this seat. Islami Andolan has nominated MA Hanif Sarkar.
As this constituency is an industrial zone, voters often consider personal reputation, development record, and community ties rather than party symbols. This time, the BNP candidate’s family influence and Jamaat’s strong organisational structure could make the contest competitive.
M Monjurul Karim said, “We have formally launched our campaign with the party leaders and activists.”
Hossain Ali said that a segment of workers in the area prefer Jamaat. He added that their teams are trying to visit the homes of workers and general voters.
Gazipur-3 (Sreepur and part of Sadar upazila)
BNP has nominated the party’s central assistant secretary for health affairs and senior joint convener of the district unit, SM Rafiqul Islam, for Gazipur-3. Jamaat, meanwhile, has nominated district ameer and central shura member Jahangir Alam. Islami Andolan’s candidate is Alamgir Hossain, who is conducting grassroots outreach.
Jahangir Alam said, “We announced our candidates for all Gazipur seats long ago. We are now actively campaigning. Candidates and party activists are going door-to-door.”
Gazipur-4 (Kapasia)
Since independence, the Gazipur-4 seat has largely been under the influence of Tajuddin Ahmad’s family. However, ASM Hannan Shah won the seat in 1991. BNP has now nominated his son, Shah Riazul Hannan. His late father’s popularity and his own personal connections have kept him in public discussion.
Jamaat has nominated Salahuddin Ayyubi, former central president of Islami Chhatra Shibir and ameer of Gazipur Sadar thana. He has long been campaigning with party activists. Islami Andolan has nominated Kazim Uddin.
Salahuddin Ayyubi said, “Since receiving the party nomination, we have been campaigning with our activists. We are doing everything possible to reach the voters.”
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Shah Riazul Hannan said, “Candidates have been announced for four Gazipur seats; only Gazipur-1 is left. Initially, there were many aspirants in each seat, but after the central announcement, we have begun our campaign activities.”
Gazipur-5 (Kaliganj and part of the city)
Various parties have won the Gazipur-5 seat at different times. This year the main contest appears to be between BNP and Jamaat.
BNP has nominated former MP AKM Fazlul Haque. His local popularity, experience, and organisational base give him an advantage.
Jamaat has nominated city nayeb-e-ameer and central shura member Khairul Hasan. He has long been actively involved in Jamaat’s organisational work. Islami Andolan has nominated Ataur Rahman.
Khairul Hasan said, “We are not only active on the ground; we are visiting voters’ homes as well. We are also campaigning on social media. Voters are expressing their support and affection for us on Facebook.”