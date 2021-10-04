Mohib Ullah murder part of ‘international conspiracy’: BNP

The BNP standing committee has called for beefing up security at Rohingya camps as it thinks this community leader Mohib Ullah was shot dead as part of a deep-rooted “international conspiracy”, reports UNB.

At a virtual meeting on Saturday, the BNP policymaking body also strongly condemned and protested the killing of Mohib Ullah by unidentified gunmen at Ukhia Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar, said a party press release on Monday.