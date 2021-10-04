Mohib Ullah murder part of ‘international conspiracy’: BNP

“The meeting thinks this murder is an outcome of a deep-rooted international conspiracy which has created a major obstacle to the repatriation of the Rohingya Muslim community,” it observed.
At the meeting, the BNP policymakers harshly criticised the government for its ‘failure’ to maintain law and order at the Rohingya camps.
The meeting urged the government to arrest those involved in Mahib Ullah's killing and put them under trial.
Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah, the head of the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights (ARSPH), was shot dead Wednesday by unknown assailants in the Kutupalong refugee camp of Cox’s Bazar.
The BNP standing committee also discussed a recent report of Article 19, a UK-based human rights body, as it observed that the right to information of the people of Bangladesh has been continuously violated and curtailed in the last 18 months during the Covid period.
The meeting said the Article 19 report mentioned that 172 cases were filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA) from January to August 2021.
“The meeting expressed deep concern over the growing incidents of deprivation of freedom of expression and the right to information taking advantage of the Digital Security Act and other repressive laws.”
The BNP standing committee meeting strongly condemned and protested the ‘authoritarianism’ of the government and the process of depriving people of their basic democratic rights.
“The meeting thinks it is part of Awami League's blueprint for establishing a system of one-party governance. It demands the immediate repeal of all repressive laws, including the Digital Security Act,” the press release said.