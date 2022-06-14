Monirul never lost an election, AL Arfanul's first time

Cumilla City Corporation elections will be held on Wednesday.

Five candidates are contesting, including independent candidate Md Monirul Haque with 'Table Clock' symbol and Awami League's (AL) 'Boat' candidate Arfanul Haque, for the mayoral post in the election.

Independent candidate Monirul Haque has never been defeated in any elections he contested while AL candidate Arfanul is contesting the election for the first time.