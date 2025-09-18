Seven Alems including Mamunul Haque visit Afghanistan at Taliban's invitation
Seven top alems (Islamic scholars) including Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish’s Ameer Maulana Mamunul Haque are visiting Afghanistan at invitation of "Imarat e Islamia" (Taliban government).
The delegation will meet Afghanistan’s Chief Justice, several ministers, top clerics and high officials of the government during their visit.
The delegation reached Afghanistan’s capital city Kabul on Wednesday morning. The other members of the delegation include: Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh’s Nayeb-e-Ameer maulana Abdul Hamid (pir of Modhupur), Maulana Abdul Awal, Maulana Abdul Haque, Maulana Habibullah Mahmud Qasemi, Maulana Monir Hossain Qasemi, and Maulana Mahbubur Rahman.
A press release sent by Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish today said that the delegation will meet Afghanistan’s Chief Justice, several ministers, top clerics and high officials of the government during their visit. The will also directly observe the real situation regarding criticisms in the West, particularly on human rights and women’s rights issues.
According to the statement, the delegation’s discussions will prioritise strengthening diplomatic ties, enhancing relations between scholars of the two countries, and expanding mutual cooperation in trade, healthcare, and education. In addition, Bangladeshi scholars will visit areas affected by the recent earthquake.
Earlier, on 14 September, the delegation of Bangladeshi scholars, including Mamunul Haque, traveled to Saudi Arabia to perform the holy Umrah. After completing Umrah, they reached Kabul, Afghanistan yesterday morning via Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
The statement from Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish also mentioned that during this tour, Mamunul Haque is scheduled to visit other countries in Central Asia in addition to Afghanistan.