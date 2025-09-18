Seven Alems including Mamunul Haque visit Afghanistan at Taliban's invitation

Seven top alems (Islamic scholars) including Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish’s Ameer Maulana Mamunul Haque are visiting Afghanistan at invitation of "Imarat e Islamia" (Taliban government).

The delegation will meet Afghanistan’s Chief Justice, several ministers, top clerics and high officials of the government during their visit.

The delegation reached Afghanistan’s capital city Kabul on Wednesday morning. The other members of the delegation include: Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh’s Nayeb-e-Ameer maulana Abdul Hamid (pir of Modhupur), Maulana Abdul Awal, Maulana Abdul Haque, Maulana Habibullah Mahmud Qasemi, Maulana Monir Hossain Qasemi, and Maulana Mahbubur Rahman.