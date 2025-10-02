BNP to mobilise female activists to counter Jamaat’s female wing

BNP is preparing to counter the female activists of Jamaat-e-Islami across the country.

Ahead of the upcoming national elections, Jamaat has mobilised its women’s wing nationwide, targeting female voters. According to BNP’s top leadership, Jamaat activists are influencing women voters in different ways.

To counter this strategy, BNP is also planning women-focused programmes targeting female voters, party sources have confirmed.

However, this will not be done directly under the BNP banner. Instead, the initiative will be carried out through the ‘Women and Children Rights Forum’, launched in August 2019. BNP Standing Committee member Selima Rahman is convener of the forum while Dhaka district BNP’s General Secretary Nipun Roy Chowdhury is member secretary.