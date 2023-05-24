BNP men break open locked Rajshahi office

The leaders and activities of BNP broke open the locked gate of its Rajshahi office on Wednesday around 2:30 pm, a day after it was kept under lock and key by police the party claimed.
Earlier around 12:00 pm, some leaders and activists of the party led by its forest and environment affairs secretary Mosaddek Hossain alias Bulbul and Rajshahi city unit member secretary Mamunur Rashid took position in front of the office located in the city's Malopara area in demand of opening the gate.
Mosaddek Hossain, also former mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation, told Prothom Alo that they phoned the police superintendent and waited in front of the party office. When the officer-in-charge of Boalia police station claimed police didn’t lock up the gate, they themselves broke the locked gate open. At that time, police were withdrawn from the scene.
The officer-in-charge of Boalia police station Suhrawardy Hossain told Prothom Alo that "BNP leaders and activists broke open the gate. I don't know why they staged a drama for such a long time as they could enter their office yesterday (Tuesday)."
Rajshahi BNP alleged police kept their office under lock and key to foil their scheduled road march on Tuesday and blocked vehicular movement on the roads near the office.