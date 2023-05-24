BNP men break open locked Rajshahi office

Mosaddek Hossain, also former mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation, told Prothom Alo that they phoned the police superintendent and waited in front of the party office. When the officer-in-charge of Boalia police station claimed police didn’t lock up the gate, they themselves broke the locked gate open. At that time, police were withdrawn from the scene.

The officer-in-charge of Boalia police station Suhrawardy Hossain told Prothom Alo that "BNP leaders and activists broke open the gate. I don't know why they staged a drama for such a long time as they could enter their office yesterday (Tuesday)."

Rajshahi BNP alleged police kept their office under lock and key to foil their scheduled road march on Tuesday and blocked vehicular movement on the roads near the office.