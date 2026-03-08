Tension at Shahbagh police station over playing 7 March speech

Tension arose in front of Shahbagh police station in the capital after several individuals organised a programme to play the 7 March speech in protest against the detention of a leader of the Bangladesh Chhatra League, whose activities are now banned.

The incident began when the historic speech of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was played on a sound box at Chankharpul.

According to the programme, the speech was played at around 9:30 pm on Saturday on a sound box placed inside a rickshaw in front of the police station.

Former student of the University of Dhaka Sheikh Tasnim Afroz Emi led the programme. Several university students also took part.

In response, leaders of Dhaka University Central Students Union (DUCSU) and Jatiya Chhatra Shakti took a counter-position at the scene in protest, which created tension between the two groups.