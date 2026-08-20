Ruhul Kabir Rizvi made BNP acting secretary general
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Standing Committee member Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has been appointed as the acting secretary general of the party.
According to a press release posted on the BNP Facebook page on Thursday, the appointment was made in accordance with Section 7 (b) (6) of the BNP's constitution.
The press release, signed by Assistant Office Secretary Muhammad Munir Hossain, stated that the appointment will take effect immediately.
The post of BNP secretary general fell vacant after Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir resigned from the post recently as the party nominated BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir as the candidate of the presidential election.
The presidential election was held on Thursday. BNP candidate Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was elected the 23rd president of Bangladesh. He received 255 votes, while Oli Ahmed, the candidate of the 11-party alliance, received 88 votes.
On the heels of the publication of the results of the presidential election, Rizvi was made the acting secretary general of BNP.