Ruhul Kabir Rizvi made BNP acting secretary general

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Standing Committee member Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has been appointed as the acting secretary general of the party.

According to a press release posted on the BNP Facebook page on Thursday, the appointment was made in accordance with Section 7 (b) (6) of the BNP's constitution.

The press release, signed by Assistant Office Secretary Muhammad Munir Hossain, stated that the appointment will take effect immediately.