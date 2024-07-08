Obaidul Quader meets four ministers
Road transport and bridges minister and governing Bangladesh Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader held a meeting with four of his cabinet colleagues on Monday.
He sat with the ministers right after the pre-scheduled press conference at the political office of the party president. The meeting lasted for nearly half an hour.
The ministers who sat with the bridges minister today are – law minister Anisul Huq, education minister Muhibul Hassan Chowdhoury, information and broadcast minister Mohammad A Arafat and state minister for education Shamsunnahar.
We expect the High Court to pass the verdict considering reality
A source in the Awami League believes that the ministers discussed the ongoing anti-quota movement and the movement of the university teachers against the "prottoy" pension scheme.
However, the ministers did not speak to newspersons after the meeting.
However, speaking to the media regarding the anti-quota movement at a press conference before the meeting, Obaidul Quader said, “We expect the High Court to pass the verdict considering reality."
Mentioning that meritorious people are the main driving force of the prime minister’s struggle to build a smart Bangladesh,, the AL general secretary further said, “Meritorious youths are needed the most to reach our goal of building a smart country through developing a learned, competent and smart generation.”