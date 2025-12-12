A certain party doesn’t speak against AL, just to get their votes: Salahuddin Ahmed

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed said, “There is a party that does not utter a single word against the Awami League in order to get the Awami League’s votes.”

He made these remarks at a party event at the Krishibid Institution auditorium in Farmgate, Dhaka on Friday morning.

The event titled “Plan for Building the Nation,” organised on the occasion of Victory Month, was attended by leaders from the private university wing of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, Mirpur Bangla College, Tejgaon College, Titumir College, various women leaders from Dhaka units, and former and current members of the central committee of Chhatra Dal.