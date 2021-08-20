Muhibullah Babunagari Hefazat's new Amir

Following the death of Hefazat-e-Islam amir Allama Junaid Babunagri, the hardline Islamist group has appointed his uncle and former chief advisor Maulana Muhibullah Babunagri as the acting amir, reports UNB.

The decision to delegate the responsibility came at a meeting of the Shura (consultation) committee of the organisation Thursday, said Maulana Mir Edris, organisational secretary of Hefazat.