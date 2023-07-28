Step down, hand over power to interim govt: AB Party 

During the protest meeting, Mojibur Rahman Monju underscored the urgency of the regime stepping down and handing over power to an interim election-time government. He cautioned that any attempts by the current government to prolong their stay in power through false pretexts would only worsen the ground reality in the country.

Monju asserted that it is the unanimous consensus of the nation that the current illegal authoritarian government should leave immediately.

Asaduzzaman Fuaad highlighted the historical context of holding free, fair, and credible elections under a caretaker government, a political settlement that has been in place since 1991 and was constitutionalised in 1996. But the ruling party unilaterally repealed the provision without seeking a mandate from the electorate or holding a referendum.