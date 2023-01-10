BNP permitted to hold mass sit-in at Naya Paltan

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Tuesday permitted BNP and other political parties to hold a mass sit-in at Naya Paltan in Dhaka on conditions of not blocking roads and creating public sufferings.

DMP commissioner Golam Faruk briefed the journalists at his office on Tuesday evening following a meeting with BNP’s vice-chairman professor AZM Zahid Hossain and legal affairs secretary Kaisar Kamal.