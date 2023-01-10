BNP permitted to hold mass sit-in at Naya Paltan

The BNP leaders also confirmed the matter of receiving the permission to the newsmen.
They said a friendly meeting was held with the DMP commissioner over the mass sit-in in front of the BNP’s office at Naya Paltan between 10:00am and 2:00pm on Wednesday.
The DMP commissioner said some political parties will hold an event on Wednesday.
As all offices will remain open tomorrow and hundreds of thousands of people will move to and from the offices, no political programme couldn't be held blocking the roads and creating public sufferings. Police will provide all-out support, including safety of them, Golam Faruk added.