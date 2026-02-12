There were complaints all night from Keraniganj: Gayeshwar Chandra Roy

After voting, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy told journalists, “For 17 long years, people were unable to vote. Today they are able to cast their ballots. We want every voter to come to the polling centre and exercise their right to vote. The BNP has made significant contributions to establishing voting rights. Many mothers have lost their sons; the blood of countless young men has been shed.”

This BNP leader alleged, “Although it is unfortunate, we received complaints throughout last night, Wednesday, in Keraniganj. At 10:00pm, 12:00am and even 1:00am, particularly supporters of the Jamaat-e-Islami candidate entered polling centres. As of this moment, they have not been able to remove them from the Jinjira PM Pilot High School centre. Why they have failed to do so, what the weakness is, I am going to see that.”