Zainul Abedin Farroque calls on voters to cast ‘No’ votes in referendum
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson’s adviser and former opposition chief whip Zainul Abedin Farroque has urged voters to cast a ‘No’ vote in the upcoming referendum.
He said, “This time voters will have two ballots. One will be for the ‘sheaf of paddy’, ‘scale’ and other electoral symbols. The other will be for the referendum—‘Yes’ or ‘No’. Our leaders will explain it to you. In that case, it will be ‘No’.”
He made these remarks on Friday afternoon while addressing a representative meeting of the BNP’s women’s wing at the Domuria Adarsha Girls’ High School in Senbagh Upazila under Noakhali-2 constituency.
Zainul Abedin Farroque alleged, “Conspiracies are ongoing. Some say the election will be held, some say it will not. And now we are hearing that unless the post of deputy prime minister is given, they will not join the election. For so long they said they would not take part without PR (proportional representation), without a referendum.”
Addressing the women leaders, he said, “We must win this struggle. If we win, Insha Allah, Tarique Rahman will become the prime minister of Bangladesh. Once he becomes prime minister, employment opportunities for one crore (10 million) people will be created in the country.”
Highlighting his identity as a five-time elected MP, Zainul Abedin Farroque added, “I have been elected MP five times. I have never resorted to corruption. The coming election will be my last. If you dislike me, do not vote for me— but vote for the sheaf of paddy. You may dislike me, but not the sheaf of paddy.”
Speaking to those in the party who were denied nomination, he said, “It is not true that anyone was denied nomination due to personal hostility. You were all aspirants. But no more rallies or processions now; instead, let us instead follow Tarique Rahman’s strict instructions to the letter.”
Among those present at the event were Upazila BNP convenor Muktar Hossain Patwari; Abdullah Al Mamun, a member of the district BNP convening committee; Upazila women’s wing president Sufia Akhter; joint convenor of the pourashava BNP Abdul Hannan Liton; member secretary Shahid Ullah; and others.