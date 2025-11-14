Zainul Abedin Farroque calls on voters to cast ‘No’ votes in referendum

He made these remarks on Friday afternoon while addressing a representative meeting of the BNP’s women’s wing at the Domuria Adarsha Girls’ High School in Senbagh Upazila under Noakhali-2 constituency.

Zainul Abedin Farroque alleged, “Conspiracies are ongoing. Some say the election will be held, some say it will not. And now we are hearing that unless the post of deputy prime minister is given, they will not join the election. For so long they said they would not take part without PR (proportional representation), without a referendum.”

Addressing the women leaders, he said, “We must win this struggle. If we win, Insha Allah, Tarique Rahman will become the prime minister of Bangladesh. Once he becomes prime minister, employment opportunities for one crore (10 million) people will be created in the country.”