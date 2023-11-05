Stop police crackdown, mass arrest, case: AB Party

The Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party) held a demonstration on Sunday in support of the ongoing 48-hour blockade across the country.
Abdul Wahab Minar, joint convenor, and Mojibur Rahman Monju, member secretary of AB Party led the solidarity meeting and procession which paraded from the Nightingale intersection to Segunbagicha and Paltan areas, read a press release.
At one stage, the police stopped the rally forcefully.
Abdul Wahab Minar alleged that the authoritarian government is behaving insanely, seeing the massive tide against it. Hence, harassment by ghost cases, unlawful detention and police crackdown have been on the rise.
“We condemn the arrests of national leaders and demand their immediate and unconditional release. Learn from history, these undemocratic behaviour did not help any autocratic ruler in the past, it would not be of any help this time either,” he warned.
Mojibur Rahman Monju said spontaneous observance of nationwide blockade proves the anti-government popular sentiment. He also noted that the election commission’s ongoing dialogue is nothing but a farce. Their mere incompetence already turned this state institution into a worthless one.