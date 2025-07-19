Jamaat's ‘national rally’ today, leaders-activists throng Suhrawardy Udyan

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami is holding a ‘national rally’ this afternoon at the capital’s Suhrawardy Udyan. The rally is scheduled to begin at 2:00pm, with the party's ameer Shafiqur Rahman in the chair.

Leaders and activists of Jamaat started gathering at the rally venue from Friday evening. This morning, many were seen marching from different parts of Dhaka toward Suhrawardy Udyan, chanting slogans for the success of the rally. Jamaat members were also seen crowding the metro rail.