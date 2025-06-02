Chief Adviser holds meeting with political leaders

The interim government has begun the second phase discussion with political parties in order to reach a consensus on state reforms.

The discussion started around 5:00pm today, Monday with National Consensus Commission’s Chief and Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in chair.

A total of 30 political parties have been invited to today’s meeting at the Bangladesh Foreign Service Academy auditorium.

Among the leaders who joined the meeting are Salahuddin Ahmed, Standing Committee Member of the BNP; Ismail Zabiullah, Adviser to the BNP Chairperson; and lawyer Ruhul Kuddus. From Jamaat-e-Islami, Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher, Nayeb-e-Ameer, and Hamidur Rahman Azad, Assistant Secretary General, were present. Also in attendance were Jonayed Saki, Chief Coordinator of Ganosamhati Andolon; Nahid Islam, Convenor of the National Citizen Party (NCP); Akhtar Hossain, Member Secretary; and Sarwar Tushar, Joint Convener, along with leaders from various other political parties.