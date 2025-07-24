Jamaat won’t join elections without reforms and level playing field: Shafiqur Rahman

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman on Wednesday said that his party will not participate in any election that lacks a level playing field and necessary reforms.

“We will not join any staged election like in the past,” he said while addressing a gathering at Beanibazar municipality in Sylhet in the afternoon.

“The country is at a critical juncture and we must overcome this situation with unity and resolve. We are not discouraged, but the current state of the nation is deeply concerning to many,” he added.