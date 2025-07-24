Jamaat won’t join elections without reforms and level playing field: Shafiqur Rahman
Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman on Wednesday said that his party will not participate in any election that lacks a level playing field and necessary reforms.
“We will not join any staged election like in the past,” he said while addressing a gathering at Beanibazar municipality in Sylhet in the afternoon.
“The country is at a critical juncture and we must overcome this situation with unity and resolve. We are not discouraged, but the current state of the nation is deeply concerning to many,” he added.
Shafiqur emphasised that Jamaat believes in dialogue and peaceful resolution of national crises. “Our politics is committed to the welfare of the people and the country,” he added.
Reflecting on the recent July Mass Uprising, he said it was a result of the collective struggle and sacrifices of people from all walks of life. “The July Movement was not orchestrated by any single mastermind; it was the voice of 18 crore (180 million) people rising in unison,” he said.
The Jamaat chief noted that the party extended its support promptly after the fighter jet crash and reaffirmed their commitment to stand by the injured and the families of the deceased.
“We acted without delay, and InshaAllah, we will continue to be by their side,” he said.
Despite progress since independence in 1971, Shafiqur mentioned that many of the people’s aspirations remain unfulfilled.
“The recently ousted dictatorship subjected the nation to 15 years of unrelenting misrule,” he stated. “National leaders were assassinated, some without trial, others under the guise of justice.”
He also highlighted incidents of torture in secret detention facilities known as ‘Ayna Ghar,’ which have been documented by the UN Fact-Finding Mission. “But the people are still waiting for genuine accountability,” he said.
Calling for justice, Shafiqur insisted that those in the fascist Awami League who were responsible for injustices must also face trial. “They must be brought to the same courts where Jamaat leaders were unfairly judged. We don’t seek revenge, we want to establish justice.”
The meeting was presided over by Jamaat’s Beanibazar Upazila Ameer Maulana Faizul Islam.
Jamaat Assistant Secretary General Advocate Ehsanul Mahbub Zubair, Central Executive Council member and Dhaka Metropolitan North Ameer Muhammad Selim Uddin, Central Working Committee member and Sylhet Metropolitan Ameer Md Fakhrul Islam and Beanibazar Upazila Unit Secretary Mohammad Abul Kashem addressed the event, among others.