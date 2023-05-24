AB Party raises concerns of harassment with EC

The AB Party said while most visits were prearranged through official letters, some inspections took place suddenly, resulting in no one being present at the party offices to receive the officials.

According to the release, the EC officials went to inspect the party’s central office on 2 May and it was followed by visits in district offices. Some EC officials called 20 of the voter members and committee to attend party office on a particular time, date with their NIDs in less than a 24-hour notice.

The party claimed that its members residing outside the inspection areas faced difficulties attending on short notice due to various reasons, like work, business, or family issues.Also, there is continuous harassment and intimidation by various agencies, causing distress among its activists.