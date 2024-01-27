Black-flag procession: BNP men gather at Naya Paltan
Leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have gathered on the premises of the party headquarters in the capital’s Naya Paltan area, to hold a black-flag procession in protest of commodity price hikes.
Their procession was supposed to begin after 2:00 pm on Saturday. The programme will also press home their previous demands, according to the party.
Visiting the spot around 1:30pm, hundreds of leaders and activists were seen on the south lane of Nightingale Mor-Paltan road, halting vehicular movement. Some participants took position on the other lane too.
BNP men from the districts adjacent to Dhaka also joined the prorgramme. Law enforcement agencies beefed up security measures and took cautious positions in Kakrail, Nightingale Mor, Fakirapul, and other areas.
Earlier, the BNP held black-flag processions in districts on Friday.
It was the first programme of the party since the 12th national election. Abdus Salam, organising secretary of BNP, said their procession will begin from the party office and march through Nightingale Mor.