Anti-independence forces pretend to change position: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said there is no reason to trust those who denied Bangladesh’s independence.

He said the forces that opposed Bangladesh’s independence in 1971 are now changing their stance and acting as if they alone can build a new Bangladesh. The people of Bangladesh cannot believe this.

Mirza Fakhrul made the remarks while speaking as the chief guest at a discussion organised by the Jatiyatabadi Muktijoddha Dal at the Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh auditorium in Kakrail in the capital on Sunday, marking Martyred Intellectuals Day.

Freedom fighters and members of martyrs’ families were present at the event.

The BNP secretary general said, “I, at least, do not think there is any reason to trust someone who has denied my independence.”