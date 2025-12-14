Anti-independence forces pretend to change position: Mirza Fakhrul
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said there is no reason to trust those who denied Bangladesh’s independence.
He said the forces that opposed Bangladesh’s independence in 1971 are now changing their stance and acting as if they alone can build a new Bangladesh. The people of Bangladesh cannot believe this.
Mirza Fakhrul made the remarks while speaking as the chief guest at a discussion organised by the Jatiyatabadi Muktijoddha Dal at the Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh auditorium in Kakrail in the capital on Sunday, marking Martyred Intellectuals Day.
Freedom fighters and members of martyrs’ families were present at the event.
The BNP secretary general said, “I, at least, do not think there is any reason to trust someone who has denied my independence.”
Mirza Fakhrul said, “Through struggle and war we secured an independent land. Because of that, we are alive and able to survive here. Today, the question has arisen whether this land will remain on the path of independence or drift towards those who once tried to undermine that independence. This is because those anti-independence forces have once again raised their heads and are now misleading people in the name of religion. They tried to mislead people in the same way in 1971 as well.”
The BNP leader said, “Let me be very clear. This force opposed the Pakistan movement in 1947. It opposed Bangladesh’s independence in 1971. Today, that same force has changed its face and attitude, pretending as if it alone can build a new Bangladesh. We, the people of Bangladesh, cannot believe that.”
The BNP secretary general highlighted the history of Martyred Intellectuals Day.
He said, “On 14 December 1971, the Pakistani occupation forces, along with their local collaborators, systematically killed the country’s finest sons—intellectuals, teachers, physicians, engineers, writers, and journalists. Their aim was to leave Bangladesh devoid of talent for the future. But that conspiracy failed. Just two days later, the Pakistani forces had to surrender.”
Mirza Fakhrul said that success never comes through conspiracy. Success comes by staying on the path of truth, through struggle and sustained effort.
The BNP secretary general said the country is now at a critical juncture. Without bowing to any intrigue or conspiracy, the time has come to build a democratic and liberal Bangladesh through national unity. A new Bangladesh must be built in line with the vision of Ziaur Rahman, Begum Khaleda Zia, and the 31-point programme announced by Tarique Rahman.
Mirza Fakhrul also described the upcoming election as a contest between two forces. He said that on one side is the force supporting Bangladesh—its independence, sovereignty, and liberal democracy.
On the other side is the regressive force that opposed independence in the past and now seeks to mislead people using religion. Just as they tried to mislead in the name of religion in 1971, the same strategy is being employed today.
Remembering the martyred intellectuals, the BNP secretary general said that the Pakistani forces and their collaborators had abducted and brutally killed countless eminent people, including philosophers, writers, physicians, and journalists.
He added that there is no room to forget this history, and there is no reason to forgive those who murdered the nation’s finest sons and daughters that day.
The BNP secretary general said that fascism has recently been driven out through the struggle to restore democracy. However, this does not mean that any new form of fascism will be allowed to rise. Forces that seek to push the country backwards must be resisted.
He said Bangladesh has always been a country of communal harmony, where Hindus, Muslims, Buddhists and Christians have lived side by side for generations with their own cultures. The people of this country have never accepted the imposition of any ideology by force, and they never will.
Mirza Fakhrul alleged that the defeated forces, unwilling to accept their loss, are conspiring to destabilise the country.
Expressing firm resolve, he said the people of Bangladesh never bow to injustice, and no conspiracy can defeat the unity of the people.
The discussion was chaired by Istiak Aziz Ulfat, president of the Jatiyatabadi Muktijoddha Dal.
Other speakers included BNP chairperson’s adviser Abdus Salam, Moazzem Hossain Alal, and BNP executive committee’s Muktijuddho affairs secretary Lt. Colonel (Retd.) Zainul Abedin, among others.