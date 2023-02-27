AL wants all parties’ participation in polls, Hasan to observers

The minister went on saying, “They discussed election-related issues with me elaborately. They also said that they want the participation of all political parties, including BNP, in the next polls where the countrymen will elect their next government with enthusiasm. The forum has monitored the last election and they will send an election monitoring team to monitor the next elections.”

The minister further said the team was informed that the polls (next) will be held under the EC like all other democratic countries. The government would work as the election-period government like that of India, Australia, Japan, the UK, Germany and other countries of Europe while the polls will be held under the EC, he added.

Replying to a query, Hasan Mahmud said BNP is afraid of elections and it is normal as they got only 29 seats in 2008’s polls. Later, they had boycotted the 2014’s polls to resist democracy though they failed, he claimed.

He said BNP got only six seats after forming a grand alliance with rightists, leftists, extreme rightists, extreme leftists and the Taliban in 2018’s polls. Consequently, they are scared of the election, he added.