Karail slum residents will get flats, Tarique Rahman promises

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairman Tarique Rahman has promised that if the party comes to power, residents living in makeshift houses in the Karail slum of the capital will be provided accommodation in flats built in permanent buildings in the area.

He made the promise at a dua mahfil organised by Karail residents at the T&T field in Mohakhali on Tuesday afternoon, seeking prayers for the salvation of the departed soul of Khaleda Zia, former BNP chairperson and prime minister.

Referring to the election, Tarique Rahman said, “I do not know whether this falls under the election code of conduct or whether anyone will conspire. But whatever I want to do, I want to do it with the blessings of Allah.”

Tarique Rahman is contesting as a parliamentary candidate in the upcoming national election from the Dhaka-17 constituency, which includes the Karail slum. Formal campaigning for the election will begin on 22 January after the allocation of symbols.