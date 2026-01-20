Karail slum residents will get flats, Tarique Rahman promises
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairman Tarique Rahman has promised that if the party comes to power, residents living in makeshift houses in the Karail slum of the capital will be provided accommodation in flats built in permanent buildings in the area.
He made the promise at a dua mahfil organised by Karail residents at the T&T field in Mohakhali on Tuesday afternoon, seeking prayers for the salvation of the departed soul of Khaleda Zia, former BNP chairperson and prime minister.
Referring to the election, Tarique Rahman said, “I do not know whether this falls under the election code of conduct or whether anyone will conspire. But whatever I want to do, I want to do it with the blessings of Allah.”
Tarique Rahman is contesting as a parliamentary candidate in the upcoming national election from the Dhaka-17 constituency, which includes the Karail slum. Formal campaigning for the election will begin on 22 January after the allocation of symbols.
Addressing slum residents, Tarique Rahman said, “You are suffering, you are suffering in terms of housing, and we want to gradually resolve that problem. With Allah’s blessings, we want to build tall, large buildings here. We will register small flats in the names of the people living here and give those flats to them.”
The Karail slum was established in the 1990s by occupying 93 acres of land belonging to three government agencies. Around 40,000 households of low-income people live in this largest slum in the capital.
Alongside resolving the housing crisis of Karail residents, the BNP chairman also promised steps to improve education and healthcare for those living there.
Tarique Rahman said, “We know that your children here face problems with education. If Allah wills, we want to establish good schools here for the children. Along with schools, we want to ensure an environment for sports and playgrounds as well, insha’Allah.”
Stating that the BNP has plans to deliver healthcare services to every household, Tarique Rahman said, “So that you do not face problems with treatment, so that you do not have to go far, there will be clinics and hospitals within your area. Everything will be there. This is how we want to develop and organise this area.”
The doa mahfil was conducted by Abdus Salam, chief coordinator of the BNP election management committee for the Dhaka-17 constituency. Tarique Rahman’s wife Zubaida Rahman also attended the programme.
After the munajat, Tarique Rahman spoke again. Addressing Karail residents, he said, “If anyone has caused you suffering or oppression, we will be able to take punitive action against them.”
Promising to stop the forced collection of electricity and water bills from Karail residents, Tarique Rahman said, “You will only pay what the meter shows and what is due to the government. But to implement these measures, dear brothers and sisters, you must support your own son from this area. You must stand by me.”